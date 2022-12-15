Going Nuclear (Again)

It was a backlit wonder of a plane on what looked like a Hollywood set — though the location was actually a Northrop Grumman plant in California. The workers from that giant weapons maker were there, too, chanting “USA! USA!” And so was Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin who “unveiled” it. Only one thing was missing: any emphasis on the fact that the new, ultra-secret B-21 stealth bomber being rolled out for the first time was the latest entry in the potential nuclear destruction of this planet.

But why dwell on that or even go out of your way to mention it? The Washington Post‘s coverage was typical. The word “nuclear” only appeared in the caption under an all-too-dramatic photo. (“Northrop Grumman Corp. rolled out the first plane in a new fleet of long-range stealth nuclear bombers for the U.S. Air Force on December 2.”) Similarly, Austin introduced the new plane with an almost 1,300-word statement, but only used the word “nuclear” once. (“The Raider is designed to deliver both conventional and nuclear munitions, with formidable precision.”) Otherwise, the retired Army four-star general preferred an ancient military code word for a world of nukes, “deterrence.” (“Ladies and gentlemen, this is deterrence the American way.”) And tell me that doesn’t make sense. After all, at such a celebratory moment, why remind anyone, no less us taxpayers who unknowingly spent a fortune creating the plane, that our money is being squandered on a weapons system geared to ending it all?

Honestly, it almost might have been funny, if … well, if… but don’t let me spoil the good times! After all, they’ve been going on for so long. Hey, it all began with the atomic destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ending World War II, when I was one and the progress was already remarkable by the time I was a boy. In fact, as Robert Jacobs wrote in his book The Dragon’s Tail: Americans Face the Atomic Age about a 1954 Strategic Air Command (SAC) briefing, “The optimum SAC war plan… called for 150 B-36s and 585 B-47s to drop 600-750 atomic bombs on the Soviet landmass… with the result (in the impression of one Navy captain present), ‘that virtually all of Russia would be nothing but a smoking, radiating ruin at the end of two hours.'” And remember, that was before intercontinental ballistic missiles even made it onto the scene!

Imagine what a fleet of B-21s could someday do to Russia or China (or who knows where else) or what the weaponry of such countries could do to us. Or rather, be smart and don’t imagine it at all. Instead, like those Northrop Grumman workers and Austin, just let the good times roll. If, however, you’re a masochist like me, then take a moment to check out retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, historian, and William Astore’s rundown on this country’s nuclear “triad” and what it all adds up to these days. (More than three, believe me!)