Peace for Our Time

The Russian invasion of Ukraine ought to end quickly, but calls for imposing on Ukraine a peace-at-nearly-any-price settlement are wrongheaded. Even those proposing it know this on some level, repeatedly stressing “negotiated” in their proposals, as though third-parties talking it over beforehand make it okay to force a militarily weaker nation not only to cede territory, but also to give up its sovereign right to chart its own destiny. In loco parentis is always humiliating to the parented, and humiliation is something people don’t forgive or forget.

Georges Santayana’s aphorism—“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”—is a commonplace, but never bruited is its steadfast companion: “Those who can remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” This is because the lessons we take from history are most often binary: We try one thing, it doesn’t work, we try the reverse. But the reverse is merely a mirror of that history, the obverse of the same historical coin. More often than not we opt for the devil we know. The unfamiliar breeds unease and anxiety. Ruts are boring, but they are familiar, and the familiar is calming. We repeat history because we like repeating history.

Perhaps only because there is so much at stake, the diplomatic handling of the war in Ukraine has so far proved an exception to historically hallowed binary reactions. The Western allies are reacting atypically—via sanctions and international pressure—rather than traditionally escalating tit-for-tat that time and again has led to disaster. But atypical diplomacy is terra incognita, the devil we don’t know, and it’s causing unease and anxiety to ratchet tighter as the war, the loss of life, Europe’s energy crisis, and increasing threats of nuclear war drag on. That ratcheting anxiety, the turn of the screw, including Vladimir Putin’s recent suggestion that Russia might abandon its no-first-use-of-nuclear-weapons policy, is part of Putin’s disruptive calculus.

Let me say here that the entire Eastern-Western dichotomy is false. Other than the greed of the uber rich, there’s no reason for an East-West split. Painting socialist-leaning nations as evil and us as good is a divide-and-conquer game run by the uber rich, yet for reasons deeply imbedded in the human psyche (mainly that humans are batshit crazy) the vast majority of us sign up to play.

The uber rich long ago weaponized the US government in a war against socialism. Part of their divide-and-conquer strategy has been to use US assets to disrupt civil order in socialist-leaning nations, causing those nations to impose authoritarian measures to survive. Then the US propagandizes those authoritarian measures to stir Americans to support opposition to those nations. It works because humans are primed for and comfortable with binary, black-white world views; it’s ingrained, a basic survival mechanism. We fall into it easily because as a species we’ve only (relatively) recently come out of caves. (See above, batshit crazy.)

As to the war in Ukraine and the best way to respond, the sad reality is that we have signed up to play for the uber rich, and we are easily goaded into arguing stridently over the best strategy for winning, though at bottom this East-West non-dichotomy is deeply stupid, self-harming, and, for the vast majority of non-uber-rich players, no-win. To the delight of team owners, it is self-anesthetizing: We willingly join the game, yet though we cause ourselves pain while playing, the strategizing, quarreling, taking up arms, and just watching is distracting, and distraction is an effective anesthetic.

So here we are playing in the East-West title game, this time in the arena that is the giant wheat farm of Ukraine. But we have repeatedly learned from history that “negotiated” settlements, partitions, and arbitrarily-drawn borders imposed upon what become nations of convenience have never, not once, solved anything long term. Examples are myriad over thousands of years, but sticking to the 20th century we have Korea, Ireland, Palestine, India, and scores of others.

The map of the world is a pastiche of designer nations (designations?), many of which lie atop layers of earlier designations, all of which have either ultimately imploded of their own structural weakness, gone to war with and slain their former selves, or wasted away; many of those collapses have ignited greater conflagrations. Great-power-imposed “negotiated” settlements and arbitrarily drawn borders based on capricious criteria—e.g., 85% of the people speak German—solved problems for the great powers that imposed them, but only temporarily. Long-term, the game within the game is kick the can down the road.

Those calling for an imposed, “negotiated” settlement in Ukraine cite, and reasonably so, actions by Western nations—particularly NATO expansion—that have stirred Putin’s anxiety about Russia’s security. It is reasonable to expect diplomacy to take another’s world view into account, and the Russian world view, informed by its history, is one of being relentlessly attacked, particularly by the US in the 20th century. Putin’s concerns about Russian security are understandable.

But it is unreasonable to take into account the world view of only one party to a conflict. Given their history, European nations are, also understandably, leery of expansionist neighbors. Europeans view Putin’s actions—invading Georgia, annexing Crimea, stirring up Russian nationalism and creating phony autonomy movements in Russian-speaking parts of Ukraine, big-lying to his people, invading Ukraine, committing war crimes against civilian populations—through Adolf Hitler-tinted glasses. What they see is Putin taking pages out of Hitler’s playbook. Remembering that still-living history, they are determined to prevent a repetition. (This is a mindset the US is happy to manipulate for its own ends.) Putin, on the other hand, remembering not only US harassment, but also Russia’s history as an imperialist punching bag, views the expansion of NATO as a threat to Russian independence and sovereignty. Both sides are acting according to historical memory. As always, the question is: Whose version of history are we remembering?

European events associated with Nazi aggression present significant parallels with Russian aggression in Ukraine. In September 1938 British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlin, whom history has cast into the slough of appeasement (here meaning “acceding to the demands of expansionist totalitarian states in exchange for peace”), gave a speech in which he proudly hailed the Munich Agreement, a pact he and other European nations had just signed with Hitler. In extolling the pact, Chamberlin told his audience they were assured of “peace for our time.” [Note: This is commonly misquoted as “peace in our time.”]

Although it was negotiated without any Czechoslovaks present, the Munich Agreement was imposed on Czechoslovakia. As Hitler’s price for European peace, the agreement ceded to Germany areas of Czechoslovakia that the Nazis called the Sudetenland (named for the Sudeten Mountains). Before being part of Czechoslovakia, the territories comprising Sudetenland had been part of Austria, before that of Bohemia, and before that, well, who the hell knows? The people of the Sudetenland were predominantly German speaking, and Hitler, having declared himself their champion, insisted that those lands were rightfully part of Germany, had always been part of Germany, and must be returned to Germany as the price of peace. Six months before the signing of the Munich Agreement, Germany, in a move called the Anschluss, had annexed Austria (not just part of Austria, all of it). Soon after the Germans took over the Sudetenland, Hitler demanded further territorial concessions, insisting that that those would be his last territorial claims in Northern Europe.

They weren’t. Hitler thought other European countries’ leaders were weaklings, and his intent all along was to absorb sufficient territory and resources to provide Germany a base from which to conquer all of Europe. The rest is history. Or, for many millions dead, the end of history.

Those who are anxious about potential nuclear war and who are therefore willing to impose on Ukraine peace at nearly any price will contend that Putin is not Hitler, that Putin has no ambitions to conquer Europe, that what he wants, quite reasonably, is to ensure his nation’s security as any other leader would and should. While that may be true, how can nations whose living memories include being crushed by Hitler know what Putin’s long-term goals are? His recent ramblings about restoring the Soviet Union magnify these concerns.

It is not unreasonable for Poland, France, Austria, England, Norway—all of Europe save perhaps Italy—to be concerned about Russian intentions, about hyper-macho Putin’s seeming, as Hitler did, to be testing limits to see how far he can push European leaders whom he perceives as weak-willed. As reasonable as it is for Putin to be concerned about NATO’s expansions and intentions, so similar have his moves and statements been to Hitler’s that it is also reasonable for European nations to determine to stop him before he acquires enough strength to initiate further aggressions against former Soviet countries and then beyond.

A hypothetical: Our neighbors want to add to their family but decide their house is too small. While we are away for several weeks, they build a small apartment in our backyard on land that once belonged to the husband’s family. They refuse to leave our backyard, citing historical ties to the land. They’re armed with assault rifles and incendiaries. They insist no one will move them off land that is rightfully, historically theirs. Should anyone try, they threaten to burn down the entire neighborhood. Soon a delegation of other neighbors knocks on our door. “He’s at his wits’ end,” they say of the husband. “He needs more space but can’t afford a larger house. It would be best to negotiate with him.” What would your response be? Mine would be, “Best for whom?” If I were to negotiate, it would be only about how much he has to pay to remediate my damages.

That should be Ukraine’s response as well. Rarely does anyone do anything untoward without having prepared an elaborate rationale. Except in one’s head, the rationale neither excuses nor cleanses the behavior. Putin has so far invaded Georgia, seized Crimea, fomented a separatist government in the Donbas, and invaded Ukraine, this last inflicting atrocious loss. Is every nation with a perceived grievance entitled to invade its neighbor and, should the invasion not go as planned, then use long-range artillery and cruise missiles to destroy infrastructure and target civilians? Is there any line that can’t be crossed? In suggesting that Ukraine should “settle,” is their a whiff of victim-blaming?

Remembering history, we know that imposed, “negotiated” peace settlements have always failed to bring about long-term peace. Forcing a “negotiated” settlement on Ukraine will not, cannot, satisfy the Ukrainians and will not, cannot, satisfy Putin. I submit that something completely different, which is what the Western nations are trying via sanctions, equipping Ukraine to fight back, and just plain crossing fingers is a preferable, if uncertain, course.